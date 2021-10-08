Two Temple Independent School District campuses are set to receive grants to help improve childhood literacy.
Hector P. Garcia Elementary and Meridith-Dunbar Early Childhood Academy have been named recipients of grants from two organizations.
The Dollar General Literacy Foundation announced Thursday that Garcia Elementary will receive a $3,000 grant, part of more than $195,000 distributed to Texas teachers, libraries and non-profit organizations. The school is the foundation’s sole recipient in Bell County, according to a news release.
“At Dollar General we’re committed to being here for what matters most to the communities we call home,” Todd Vasos, the chain’s CEO and Dollar General Literacy Foundation board member, said in the release. “The urgency to support childhood literacy has never been greater, and we are honored to support the teachers, school officials, library staff and a network of nonprofits working every day to ensure the next generation is able to build the skills necessary to thrive and achieve their ambitions.”
On Thursday, the Bell County Retired School Employees Association donated money to buy books at Meridith-Dunbar.
The association presented a check for $400 for new books, TISD spokesman Jon Wallin said.