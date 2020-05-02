Five arrest warrants were issued within a three-day period for a Killeen man.
Bradley Rashun Hargrow, 28, allegedly called a Temple woman on March 23 and threatened violence where she worked.
The victim told officers she was supposed to testify against someone Hargrow knew in a pending criminal case. It was the woman’s belief that Hargrow was “getting back at her,” according to an arrest affidavit.
A warrant was issued last week for Hargrow’s arrest on an obstruction or retaliation charge, a third-degree felony.
The victim went to a home on 39th Street because Hargrow wasn’t allowed there since a child safety plan was in place. The safety plan stemmed from an active warrant Hargrow had for sexual assault of a child.
The victim was at that location because she thought Hargrow was not there, the affidavit said.
A woman told people Hargrow wasn’t at the residence, but they found him upstairs and underneath a blanket, the affidavit said.
Two days later, officers were sent back to 39th Street home when Hargrow reportedly had a knife. The victim had visible injuries and blood on her face, an affidavit said. Hargrow left before officers arrived.
He allegedly struck her many times when she arrived to drop off her friend’s children, according to the affidavit. She got out of the car and ran to the residence to get a knife, but Hargrow followed her, the affidavit said.
Hargrow also threatened to kill her, the victim told officers.
Hargrow is charged with aggravated assault threatening bodily injury with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony, and aggravated sexual assault of a child, a first-degree felony. In addition, Hargrow faces two misdemeanor charges. His bonds total $435,000.