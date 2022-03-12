Food Truck Frenzy made the Temple City Hall parking lot a busy place Saturday.
The attractions included 15 food trucks, about 20 other vendors, a bouncy house for the children and live music by the Clint Walker Blues Band.
“It turned out to be a beautiful day,” said J.D. McBride, owner of Fire Base Brewing Co. and a member of Temple Small Business Coalition, which sponsors the market day.
“We’re trying to showcase what the city of Temple is doing downtown, all their development efforts,” he said. “We like to have new people coming out.”
He introduced Teal Tarver, who lives nearby and makes a lot of the downtown events.
Tarver, accompanied by her daughter, Cloe, and her grandson, Zaxon, 2, said they usually eat, listen to music and walk around.
“Support local is what we’re doing,” she said. “Last time it was super cold, and this is super. I don’t think you could ask for any better.”
At one food truck, Lulamae’s Cajun Cuisine, Micah Schex-nider of Temple said he hijacked the recipes for his jambalaya and crawfish etouffee from his grandmother, Lulamae Schexnider.
He normally parks at the downtown food truck park Thursday through Saturday, he said, serving lunch and dinner.
“We also bounce around Bell County doing private events,” he said. “Everything is cooked fresh. I make the jambalaya and crawfish every morning about 7 a.m. to start a low and slow cook.”
One of his best sellers now is a Cajun sausage, he said.
Grace Brown of Temple, showing off her Baked with Grace cookies, said she started her home cottage bakery in December 2021.
“Each month I have a menu of five different flavors that clients can pick from,” she said. “I also do custom orders. I can do cakes.”
It’s a startup business, she said. The government requires her to use special labels that inform customers an item is made in a home kitchen.
Not far away, Tina Fernandez of Killeen welcomed customers to Jewelry and Bath Products by Tina.
The hobby gives her a break from her regular 9-5 job, she said. While on medical leave last year, she said, she learned how to make soap.
“The jewelry, I started making it about 10 years ago,” she said. “I just started the farmer’s market thing last month.”
She makes bath bombs, soap and jewelry. The bombs have earrings inside, she said. All the soap uses goat’s milk and shea butter, she said. And she hand paints a lot of the soap.
“I meet a lot of new people,” she said. “But I have a lot of repeat customers who come here.”
Melissa Cruz of Troy, who also has a day job, started a little business called Dungeons & Crystals. She makes hand-crafted jewelry with wire wrapping. She has a supplier for her figurines made of crystal.
“During the pandemic, I picked up a lot of arts and crafts,” she said. “Out of all of them, wire wrapping was the one that I just found the most, like, it felt natural.”
“I wasn’t planning to start a business until I found out nerdy crystals was a thing,” she said. “What started out as a cool hobby, I figured I would love to spread my joy and passion … with other like-minded people.”