Baylor University announced Wednesday that it will have a condensed spring semester as part of the school's plan to keep the campus safe and healthy amid the COVID-19 pandemic, according to an announcement on social media.
Spring classes will begin Jan. 19, 2021, giving an extra week of winter break. It also offers a 14-day period following Christmas gatherings to quarantine in preparation for returning, and the option for a pre-semester COVID-19 testing program.
Baylor will not take a traditional spring break in 2021. Instead, winter break has been extended at the beginning of the semester, allowing students to remain safely on campus throughout the spring.
The last day of classes for the spring semester will be April 28. Study days and exams will commence April 29 through May 5.
In-person spring commencement ceremonies are planned for May 6-8.