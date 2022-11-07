Administrators from several Bell County school districts are headed to Round Rock this week for the 2022 Texas Assessment Conference — a three-day event that will be dedicated to providing the latest information on accountability in education.
Texas Assessment Conference aims to aid education
Bell school districts plan to attend state event in Round Rock
TDT Joel Valley
