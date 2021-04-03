Becky Sparks isn’t an architect, but the deacon at Christ Episcopal Church is building a wall with the support of her congregation.
Their construction supplies? Boxes of macaroni and cheese.
On Tuesday, Sparks said that Christ Episcopal Church, 300 N. Main St. in Temple, has accumulated more than 1,000 boxes of macaroni and cheese — donations that will benefit Churches Touching Lives for Christ’s food pantry.
These donations, which are expected to exceed 2,000 boxes in the coming days, are being stacked just inside the church’s entrance.
“We provide collections for several different organizations and … one of the things about this congregation is that they have hearts that reach out to the community,” Sparks told the Telegram.
“One of our focuses is to try and learn as much as we can about the things that Jesus did and the way that he taught … and then to be instruments of what he’s leading us for in this world.”
Although Christ Episcopal Church’s ever-growing macaroni and cheese wall recently collapsed, Sparks is ready to build it even larger.
“It’s all right because we’re going to have more to bring in,” she said.
Chris Ballard, director of Churches Touching Lives for Christ, said she is overwhelmed with the support that Christ Episcopal Church — like other area congregations — has continually provided her volunteer organization.
“It is marvelous, and I know that they’re working from a heart dedicated to the Lord,” she said. “I’m amazed by the generosity of the people in this community. You have no idea what it means to all of us who volunteer here to see that food come through these doors for those who have less.”
With Churches Touching Lives for Christ serving as a food pantry, Ballard said there is always a need for monetary donations. These contributions, which can be addressed to Churches Touching Lives for Christ at P.O. Box 5 in Temple, allow the organization to purchase supplies from the Central Texas Food Bank at a reduced rate.
“Food is our business … and there’s always that need,” she said. “When donations are made directly we can buy (food) in volume.”
However, Sparks highlighted how macaroni and cheese is an item that Churches Touching Lives for Christ can’t always purchase in bulk. In response, Christ Episcopal Church will accept macaroni and cheese boxes before the church’s in-person services.
“We’re not just a pretty church downtown,” she said. “We’re a church known for taking care of our neighbors.”