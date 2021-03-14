BELTON — Cute little horses showed their stuff Friday through Sunday during the Southwestern Miniature Horse Club Show at the Bell County Equine and Livestock Complex.
Laura Mullen, show manager, of Greensboro, N.C., said about 140 horses entered, including a few Shetland ponies.
“It’s a family hobby for all ages,” she said. “We have our professional handlers here, but a lot of them are amateurs.”
Maleigh Short, 9, of Caraway, Ark., won two first places and one second place Saturday in Youth Halter Mare Under, said her trainer, Hannah Estes of Starry Night Miniatures in Jonesboro, Ark. Maleigh was showing five horses in 18 classes, Estes said.
Maleigh’s mother, Leighann Short, said her daughter has been working with miniatures for about a year. Last year they went to Tulsa, Okla., and Maleigh won national reserve grand champion in showmanship.
“She has a miniature that she rides,” Leighann said. “We love the minis, because the whole family can show them. She gets up a lot before school. We have to practice several times a week.”
Maleigh said she likes the little horses because “they’re cute and you can pet them. I want to be a horse trainer and I want to have my own horse training company.”
Tony Greaves of Buda, former executive director of the American Miniature Horse Association, brought seven horses to the show.
“I’m a breeder,” he said. “I have about 135 head. I just love them. They’re addictive. They have a personality I would describe as a cross between a horse and a dog. They are very loving, easy to handle. My daughter started showing when she was three.”
Daniel Crider of Sunset Mountain Miniatures near Lipan, drove a chariot in the show.
“I was the only one crazy enough to do it,” he said. “We have won the national championship several times.”
In the chariot races there are usually about 10 horses competing, he said, and he has clocked some of them at 30 mph.
“I saw somebody doing it,” Crider said. “I said, ‘Hey, I want to do that. It looks like fun.’”
He also brought an 1890 carriage and an 1880s Studebaker wagon. He had four horses pull the Studebaker in the show Friday. Of the 15 miniature horses he brought, he said, nine are either national or world champions.
“We do a lot of obstacle events, jumping and driving,” Crider said. “I own 40 horses. Only 15 of them are show horses.”
He and his wife, Carla, bring about 10 young people with them, he said.
“Some of them want to show horses later on,” he said. “Some of them just do it for fun. It’s great for them. They learn character, because it’s a lot of work, and they learn that just because you show doesn’t necessarily mean you are going to win.”
Crider raises and sells horses, but is not a professional trainer, he said. He’s a computer scientist and Carla is a college instructor in nursing.
Faith Bowen, 11, of Aledo was one of the youngsters in their group. She’s been into miniature horses since she was five years old, she said.
She competed in driving classes Friday, she said, and won a first place. She has two horses and said they have taught her sportsmanship and horsemanship.
“It taught me to be a team and that you learn something new every time,” she said.