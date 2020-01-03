Bell County Justice of the Peace Daryl Peters is out of the office and unable to perform his duties at this time, Bell County Judge David Blackburn said Friday.
Until Peters returns and can assume the Precinct 4, Place 1 duties — which wasn’t known Friday — Precinct 4, Place 2 Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke will assume them, Blackburn said.
The order was issued Thursday night and will last until Peters’ return, he said.
“My staff is extremely busy. We’ll try to make sure everyone receives due process,” Cooke told the Telegram Friday.
There is a contested race for the Place 1 position.
Peters will be challenged for his position, which covers part of West Bell County, by Killeen Councilman Gregory Johnson.
He was appointed by the Bell County Commissioners Court to serve the two years left in former Justice of the Peace Claudia Brown’s term after a jury trial removed Brown from her position.