BELTON — A love for horses drew riders of all ages and occupations to the Ranch Sorting of America Show that ended Sunday at the Bell County Expo Center Equine/Livestock Complex.
About 650 riding teams competed in ranch sorting and team penning over the weekend.
David Singleton of the Woodlands won “a buckle and a little money” for placing first overall in ranch sorting. He brought four of his five horses to the show, and plans to ride again this weekend in Houston.
A medical doctor, he’s ridden all his life. He worked cattle on a ranch, he said, but only has been into ranch sorting for about a year. He tries to compete once or twice a month. Two of his sons, Brayden, 13, and Ryan, 38, also ride, he said.
“I like riding with them,” he said. “It gives us a chance to spend time together. It’s kind of like camping, but on a horse.”
Kara Escajeda of Nolanville said she and her mare, Jersey, had a good day Saturday.
“I’m in the middle of it,” she said of the Sunday round.
She’s been riding about 10 years and said she likes trail competitions.
“I like horses,” she said. “With the trail riding you get a chance to go to all kinds of Texas ranches that other people don’t get to see.”
Cate Miller, 17, a junior at Bastrop High School, is the RSOA incoming youth council president. She owns three mares, Dottie, Cricket and Lady, but only brought Dottie this weekend.
She prefers mares because they have more heart, she said.
“She works better for me than she would for anybody else,” she said.
Cate was getting set to ride in three classes, she said, and would make 15-18 runs.
She doesn’t remember when she was first put on a horse and lives on the Watterson Ranch in Bastrop. She’s the FFA president at her high school and only has time for a few rides per week.
“Almost every weekend I’m gone at a show or a practice — something with the horses,” she said.
She would like to attend Texas A&M University and might major in environmental science or agricultural law. She also dreams of making the A&M equestrian team.
It’s important to remember that the competition and the money aren’t the most important things, she said.
“At the end of the day, it’s all about being in good partnership with your horse and having a good time,” she said. “All of us were able to fulfill that dream, that we were once little kids who wanted to ride horses.”