JARRELL — Baby Jesus was stolen multiple times this year from Jarrell United Methodist Church.
The Jesus statue was found in a field next door, behind the church at 404 N. First St. and then it was replaced, Jarrell Police Sgt. Christopher Bryce said Monday.
The police department wasn’t notified about the thefts and vandalism until the second or third time, according to Bryce.
A donkey and cow were also damaged.
After Baby Jesus was found the last time, the display was put away since Christmas was over, Bryce said.
The investigation into who took the Baby Jesus and left an empty manager is still active.
At this time, the charge would be misdemeanor criminal mischief.
“The only thing we don’t know yet is whether or not it was hate motivated,” Bryce said.