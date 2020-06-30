A former Temple Independent School District teacher was arrested Tuesday after a warrant was issued for her arrest for allegedly engaging in an inappropriate relationship with a single 17-year-old student.
Jennifer Hoelscher, 35, is in the Bell County Jail after she was booked in at 9:46 a.m., jail records showed.
Before her Feb. 4 resignation, Hoelscher had worked for Temple ISD since August 2016, Superintendent Dr. Bobby Ott said Tuesday.
After being informed that Temple Police Department wanted to begin an investigation, the district took steps to put Hoelscher on paid administrative leave. She resigned the same day, Ott said.
Temple Police officers became aware of the situation in late January of 2020 and initiated an investigation into Hoelscher, spokesman Chris Christoff said in a news release.
After an investigation by the department's Special Crimes Unit, a warrant was issued for her arrest by Bell County Justice of the Peace David Barfield.
As required by law, the district filed a report with the Texas Education Agency to notify the State Board of Education Certification of the investigation.
"District leadership has and will continue to cooperate fully with law enforcement through their investigation," Ott said.