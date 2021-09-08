A Temple man is charged with unauthorized use of a vehicle after he allegedly used a stolen truck while attempting to steal a trailer parked on the shoulder of Interstate 35 in Salado.
James Edward Deavers, 65, remained in the Bell County Jail for the state jail felony. His bond is set at $35,000.
On July 11, a man driving from Enid, Oklahoma, to Corpus Christi said he parked his trailer on the shoulder in the 13000 block of southbound I-35 after a tire fell off. He disconnected the trailer and went to a nearby truck stop for help. When the man returned at about 7:35 a.m., he said three men were trying to load his trailer onto a larger trailer.
Deavers was identified as the driver of an F350 truck being used to take the man’s trailer, according to an arrest affidavit.
Salado Police Officer John Oster checked the temporary tags, license plate and vehicle identification of the truck driven by Deavers.
“Officer Oster learned that this F350 was reported stolen out of San Antonio,” the affidavit said.
The officer talked to the truck’s owner, who said the vehicle was stolen on June 14 from the business where he worked. No one had permission to drive the truck, the owner told the officer.
Deavers is also charged with possession of a controlled substance, Penalty Group 1, less than 1 gram, a state jail felony, according to jail records.
Attempted robbery
A man told Temple police on Aug. 26 that an unknown person with a knife tried to rob him.
The incident occurred at 7:16 a.m. in the 700 block of South Eighth Street at East Avenue G.
The man said he was unlocking the door to the Mungi’s Grocery Store when a man pulled a knife and told him to let him inside.
“The victim was able to get inside the store and lock it,” Temple Police Department spokeswoman Alejandra Arreguin said. “The subject eventually left in a white truck. This case is active and under investigation.”
Theft reports
• Temple police were called at 2:25 p.m. on Aug. 28 to the 22000 block of Southeast HK Dodgen Loop. An unknown person walked into a store, grabbed a $500 generator and walked out, Arreguin said. The suspect left in a black vehicle.
• A bicycle was reported stolen between Aug. 26-27 from the 11000 block of West Adams Avenue. The case is active.