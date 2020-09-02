DPS troopers responded to multiple crashes due to weather-related factors Wednesday morning, according to DPS Sgt. Bryan Washko.
At 9:30 a.m. a DPS unit occupied by a DPS trooper was working an active crash scene with lights activated at Interstate 35 at mile marker 278 in Salado. A Mazda SUV driven by a 44-year-old man from Austin was approaching the crash scene. The Mazda was traveling at an unsafe speed for the wet road conditions and lost control of the vehicle.
The Mazda collided with the rear of the DPS unit causing major damage to both vehicles. The DPS trooper and driver sustained minor injuries.