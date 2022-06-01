Temple ISD Superintendent Bobby Ott is among 10 school leaders across the state who will join the Texas Association of School Administrators’ executive committee — a role that he was nominated for and voted in by his peers.
This decision-making body features a member from each of the Education Service Center regions, four officers, four at-large members, and the chairs of the association’s Advocacy, Legislative, Member Engagement and Professional Learning committees.
“The officers and executive committee work closely with TASA’s executive director and staff to conduct the business of the association,” the association said in a posting to its website.
Ott told the Telegram how his selection by his peers marks one of the most monumental moments in his life both personally and professionally.
“I have a great amount of respect for the superintendents and administrators in ESC Region 12,” he said. “We all work very close together. We all are leaders in our own right. We all have large responsibilities. We all provide support for one another. So they’re demonstrating a level of trust and that means a lot.
Ott, who was hired as Temple ISD’s superintendent in April 2018, emphasized how he will make it his personal responsibility to not let them down.
“I have been in this region for the majority of my life,” he said. “I was born in Killeen and went to school in Copperas Cove, and I’ve worked in Copperas Cove, Killeen and Temple. So I’ve spent 20 years professionally working in this region and I think those are probably variables that have led people to support me as I have tried to support them.”
Other association executive newcomers include former Temple ISD staff member JJ Villareal of Rockwall ISD, Walter Jackson of La Porte ISD, Michael Lamb of Sulphur Springs ISD, Sheri Blankenship of Hereford ISD, Samuel Wyatt of Rankin ISD, Burnie Roper of Lackland ISD, Roland Hernandez of Corpus Christi ISD, Celina Estrada Thomas of Hutto ISD and Macy Satterwhite of Lubbock-Cooper ISD, according to TASA.
“This committee is responsible for establishing legislative priorities, overseeing the business of the CEO of TASA, organization, and supporting the administrators out in the field,” Ott said. “I look at the executive committee as a school board, but one that functions for the entire state … so it’s going to be great to work with colleagues that I’ve known for the last several years.”