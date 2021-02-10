The National Weather Service issued a hazardous weather outlook Wednesday morning for portions of North and Central Texas. Areas of freezing drizzle and light freezing rain are possible along and northwest of a line from Sulphur Springs to Goldthwaite.
This could result in ice accumulations and travel impacts on area roads, particularly bridges and overpasses.
Locally, the Temple forecast calls for a 50 percent chance of rain mainly after noon Wednesday. Showers remain in the forecast on Thursday with freezing rain possible before noon. Temperatures will reach into the upper 30s on Thursday and Friday. A wintry mix of rain and some snow is possible on Saturday with temperatures dropping down to 18 degrees overnight.