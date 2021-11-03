Salado Home Tour

The interior of a log cabin in Salado is decorated for the 2017 holidays. The cabin is just one stop on this year’s Home Tour sponsored by the Salado Historical Society.

 Courtesy photo

SALADO — Five Salado homes and the village’s historic log cabins will be a part of the 2021 Home Tour set for Dec. 4.

The Salado Historical Society’s annual event will be from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Tickets are $20 if purchased in advance and $25 on the day of the event. Tickets will not be available for purchase at the homes.

Tickets are available online at CentralTexasTickets.com.

Tickets will be also be sold from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 27, at the Salado Library, 1151 N. Main St., and from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Dec. 4, also at the library.

Maps and directions to the homes will be included with ticket sales.