SALADO — Five Salado homes and the village’s historic log cabins will be a part of the 2021 Home Tour set for Dec. 4.
The Salado Historical Society’s annual event will be from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Tickets are $20 if purchased in advance and $25 on the day of the event. Tickets will not be available for purchase at the homes.
Tickets are available online at CentralTexasTickets.com.
Tickets will be also be sold from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 27, at the Salado Library, 1151 N. Main St., and from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Dec. 4, also at the library.
Maps and directions to the homes will be included with ticket sales.