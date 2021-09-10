Although Emarie Beach wasn’t alive when the United States was attacked on Sept. 11, 2001, she understands the importance of remembering the thousands that lost their lives that day.
On Friday, Emarie, a second-grade student at Carter Elementary in Temple ISD, joined her fellow classmates in marching around their campus with American flags in hand — a tradition that has been in place for the past 19 years.
“Today is important because the Twin Towers fell on Sept. 11 … and we’re remembering the people who died,” Emarie said, referring to the World Trade Center towers toppled in the attacks. “But we’re remembering it a little early because tomorrow is the weekend.”
Tiffany Beach, Emarie’s mother, said her daughter was happy to display her patriotism.
“Her understanding is not quite there because she wasn’t around to experience it. I was even only in the fourth grade … but she knows the meaning of protecting your country,” Beach said. “She knows everyone came together to help that day and that’s what our country is about.”
‘Freedom Walk’ tradition
Gina Prentiss, who began the “Freedom Walk” tradition at Carter Elementary, said that compassion for one another is what she and her colleagues try to focus on when explaining 9/11 to younger students.
“With the younger ones, we mainly focus on who the heroes are in our community,” she said. “But with the older kids, we do talk about what happened on 9/11 with a focus on the people that helped that day. That was the firefighters, the EMS and the police officers … but also other people that helped each other.”
Prentiss highlighted how these Freedom Walks — and the respective lessons implemented for the children — are special to her.
“My dad was a veteran, and he taught me a lot about patriotism … so that’s just something I want to pass on to my students,” she said. “After 9/11 happened, people across the country started doing Freedom Walks and I thought that it was a great idea. I love teaching them about it … and I even had a student tell me, ‘thank you for teaching us that,’ when he left class.”
Other campuses in the Temple and Belton school district also acknowledged 9/11 on Friday.
For TISD, Kennedy-Powell Elementary and Raye-Allen Elementary held Freedom Walks of their own, while Fred W. Edwards Academy’s Fort Hood Adopt-A-Unit taught proper flag etiquette to students.
Belton ISD walks
Belton ISD schools participating included Charter Oak, High Point and Sparta elementaries.
Soldiers from Sparta Elementary’s adopt-a-unit — 3rd Battalion, 8th Cavalry Regiment — were recognized during the school’s annual Patriot Parade and then greeted fifth grade students as they walked to class.
At Charter Oak, among the parents walking with their children were soldiers Kurt Grohman and Ryan Euer, whose wife Jashel Euer joined them.
Among the students making signs for High Point Elementary’s Remembrance Walk were fourth grade students Kayla Davis, Darrell Cress, Gianna Ruiz. They and other students were able to thank local first responders and soldiers for their service.
Raye-Allen program
Amy Frei-Brown, a physical education teacher at Raye-Allen Elementary, led her campus’ program.
“We started with a presentation and watched a couple of videos,” she said. “One of them is actually by a principal within a different state, but it is informative for the kids. They can get the gist of it without seeing dead bodies.”
Following the presentation, Frei-Brown asked her students how they felt.
“Some of them would say, ‘sad,’ but some of them would say, ‘proud.’ They would see that the police officers, firefighters and the soldiers were there helping … and that there were other people there that helped us and saved us in that time of need,” she said. “To hear their responses was really touching.”