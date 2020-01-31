More than a dozen people toured one of Temple’s newly recognized historic homes Friday, admiring the century-old home that still remains in use.
Temple city officials helped recognize resident Jessica Gambill’s home, which dates back to 1914. The Temple Historic Preservation Committee, which is made up of residents throughout the city, gave Gambill a city historic marker to recognize the significance of the home at 720 N. 11th St.
Gambill, who also serves on the historic preservation committee, moved to the city two years ago from Washington state and found an envelope of papers from the home’s original owner.
The 106-year-old home is located in the city’s Historic District and has passed through the hand of many owners over the years until Gambill purchased the home two years ago. The land was first bought by Lee R. Taylor in 1870 as part of a 175-acre purchase, then broken up into plots of land that now house Gambill’s home and her neighbor’s.
“Found abstracts state that the first mortgage was taken out in 1914 for a seven-room home sold to (the previous owner) for $2,100,” Temple Convention and Visitor Bureau worker Breanne Marks said. “When purchasing this home, Jessica found in the house a large brown envelope full of abstracts dating back to 1886. One of the most interesting documents found being the last will and testament of Lee Taylor himself.”
Temple’s Historic Marker Program was established by the city in 2008 and has already awarded more than 50 markers across the city. Buildings that receive the marker are required to be older than 50 years old, while also having a historic or architectural significance to the community.
“I plan to do this home justice,” Gambill said. “When we got this house, we definitely decided to do some things to improve it. We updated the paint color, got the historical marker and redid some electrical. I am happy to contribute to the preservation of the neighborhood.”