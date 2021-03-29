BELTON — The Belton school board Monday night approved the purchase of five portable buildings to be used at two elementary campuses that will be affected by growing student populations.
Tarver Elementary, 7949 Stonehollow Drive in Temple, and Chisholm Trail Elementary, 1082 S. Wheat Road in Belton, will use portable buildings purchased from surplus funds from the 2017 $149.7 million bond election.
The district estimates that it will grow by an average of 366 students per year over the next five years.
Officials are examining the effect the projected student enrollment will have on the district.