Troy High School will celebrate the class of 2021 graduation at 5 p.m. Friday at the Bell County Expo Center, 301 W. Loop 121 in Belton.
Seniors and their sponsors are expected to arrive at 3 p.m. in order to prepare for the commencement ceremony, while doors will open to the public at 4:15 p.m.
“Groups that wish to sit together should plan on arriving early,” Troy High School said. “The Expo Center does not allow the saving of seats.”
On Tuesday, administrators released an informational packet that provides further directions for students and their families once they arrive at the facility’s grounds — guidelines that forbid balloons, signs, air horns, noisemakers, tobacco, alcohol or pets.
Guests also will not be allowed on the arena floor, according to the Troy Independent School District.
“At the end of the ceremony, parents and graduates will meet outside,” Troy High School said.
Troy High School has announced its valedictorian and salutatorian: Laura Schulz and Cassidy Halfmann, respectively.
Schulz, the daughter of Candy and Ken Schulz, will graduate with a 4.0 GPA. During her time at Troy High School, she was involved in a variety of extracurricular activities.
“I have been involved in Troy FFA for the entirety of high school,” she told the Telegram. “I participated in various LDE and CDE contests, and went to state contests every year. I also showed rabbits and various baked goods in the Bell County Youth Fair.”
In addition, Schulz served on the Troy High School student council, was a member of the National Beta Club, danced with Pivot Performance Arts and volunteered at Troy Church of Christ.
“So far, I’ve learned that you should always show appreciation to those around you,” she said. “I wouldn’t be who I am without the support of my parents, family, friends and teachers guiding me. They were all willing to help me whenever I needed it, and I hope that one day I will be able to carry that forward.”
Schulz will attend Texas A&M University in the fall, where she plans to major in biomedical sciences.