With parents forced to stay home from work, and kids forced to stay home from school, during the COVID-19 pandemic, families are now being able to spend more time together on projects than they previously were.
Families, both locally and nationally, have recently been making a run on seeds and plant starts of all types, along with the supplies needed to grow them, in the wake of the virus. The demand has increased so much across the country that some stores and online retailers are having more trouble staying supplied.
While Randall Rakowitz, store manager of Temple Feed & Supply, is still seeing the usual customers who come to his store, he has also seen a jump in the number of families looking for projects to work on while they stay at home.
“The demand is very strong,” Rakowitz said. “I think with most people being at home, a lot of parents and kids, most people are planting a garden and doing things they have never done before. I think a lot of them want to do it for their kids, and get back to that rural lifestyle.”
Rakowitz said that although his store and the Belton location both have seen a sharp increase in demand, they still have enough stock stored up.
With the seasons changing into spring, Rakowitz said now is a good time to grow most of the types of seeds and plants they carry at the store.
Rakowitz said that even those without yards for traditional gardens have been buying potted plants to place on their balconies or wherever they have room. He said they have had a lot of people with limited space either building raised bed gardens or their tomatoes that are already in a pot with a cage around them.
“We are still stocked up and our supplies are really good,” Rakowitz said. “Our vendors have been really good, keeping us stocked up and everything but demand has been really strong to match that. It has been mostly gardening plants, lots and lots of tomatoes (along with) herbs, peppers, cucumbers and squash.”
While local stores are stocked up on seeds, other stores and online retailers in other parts of the country are not as well supplied.
The Associated Press reported Thursday that some stores around the country, such as Town & Country Supply in Nitro, W.Va., have seen their supplies of some seeds completely wiped out. For seed potatoes, and others that have been completely bought up at her store, store employee Patricia Barbour said she doesn’t see a problem ordering more.
George Ball, the chairman of Burpee Seeds based in Pennsylvania, told the AP that this year’s buying spree is “so different that it’s unrecognizable in terms of just the sheer demand.”
While some are able to go to their local stores and buy seeds, in other areas where some stores have been forced to close due to social distancing measures, residents have turned online.
This surge of online orders has created a shortage on many websites, leading to a long backlog of orders for seeds and other supplies. Bonnie Plants, the largest producer of vegetable and herb plants for the home gardener in North America, was bombarded with orders and most everything on its website went out of stock last month according to the AP.
“We got so inundated, we shut down” the site temporarily, spokeswoman Joan Casanova said.
In addition to gardening, Rakowitz said the feed stores in both Temple and Belton have seen a bump in the number of people buying lawn supplies, now that they have the time to dedicate to its care.