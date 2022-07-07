A road in front of Temple High School will now honor longtime crossing guard Matthew Wilson, also known as Mr. Stop.
Members of the Temple City Council spoke Thursday in favor of naming a new road, created as a part of recent roadwork in the area, in honor of Wilson. The resolution was passed unanimously by the council.
Wilson, who died in 2013, worked for 29 years as a crossing guard near the high school before retiring in 2011 at 92 years old.
Multiple council members at Thursday’s meeting said the naming of the street for Wilson was well deserved.
“I thought his given name at birth was Mr. Stop, that is all I had ever heard throughout the years,” Mayor Tim Davis said. “What an honor.”
The street selected by the city is one newly created that connects the 31st Street roundabout near Temple High School to General Bruce Drive.
City officials said a petition, signed by 1,549 people as of Nov. 15, was the source of the move to name the road.
The city had planned to name the road Jack White Street, since most of the former road had been cleared for the new portion of 31st Street. But, due to a restriction on duplicate names, the new street will get its own name while Jack White Street will remain where it is.
Before becoming a crossing guard, Wilson served in the U.S. Army for 32 years as a cook and retired as a mess sergeant. At 70 years old, he also worked as pastor at Grant Chapel Baptist Church in Troy.
Officials said that the city requires certain requirement to be met before a structure or road can be named after someone. Those requirements include the person being honored to have made a major contribution to Temple in either deed, volunteer service, the advancement of their industry or monetary contributions.
Jason Deckman, a senior planner for the city, presented the proposal for the road’s new name and said Wilson met the requirement as someone who made a major contribution with his work.
Deckman added that he didn’t think anything he said would do Wilson’s impact justice.
“When I told people in conversation what I was working on at the city, and I said his name, you see their faces light up,” Deckman said. “That is an impact, and I don’t have to embellish it with any more words than that.”