White and red will be the color scheme of a gathering Thursday near City Hall in Temple for a celebration of veterans and their services.
The gathering is for a wreath-laying ceremony organized by the Betty Martin chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution in Temple, honoring Veterans Day. Chapter members plan to dedicate a wreath of white roses and red poppies at the city’s military memorial in honor of all veterans.
Organizers said the ceremony, which will start at 11 a.m., will include a speech by retired Col. Jack Oliver, a veteran of World War II.
Suzanne Stadler, a member of the organization who is organizing the event, said everyone who wants to come is welcome.
“I am requesting, if people would like, for everyone to wear red on Veterans Day,” Suzanne Stadler said. “It stands for Remembering Everyone Deployed. It would be pretty cool.”
Temple’s military memorial of a boy holding a folded flag and saluting is located on the northern side of City Hall, 2 N. Main St., and is visible from West Adams Avenue.
Stadler said the event is the capstone project for New Horizons, a leadership course offered by the Daughters of the American Revolution organization.
Originally, Stadler said she wanted the project to be a blood drive but the idea was eventually scrapped due to the pandemic. She said when other members suggested the wreath ceremony she decided to do it instead and hopes to hold it annually in the future.
Stadler said the organization’s regent, Caroline Tillman, will be the one to place the wreath, with other members contributing through other means such as singing the national anthem.