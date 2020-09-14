A Temple man stabbed Sunday afternoon died from his injuries, police said.
Simeon Freeman, 40, was identified as the victim by Temple Police Department spokesman Cody Weems.
A stabbing was called in at about 1:50 p.m. to the Wildflower Apartments, 910 S. 35th St. The male victim was taken to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center-Temple, Weems said.
Christopher Simmons, 41, was arrested at the scene. After the investigation began, Simmons was taken to the Bell County Jail, where his bonds Monday totaled $8,000. He also has three misdemeanor charges, jail records show.
The circumstances of the stabbing are under investigation and charges will be screened by the Bell County District Attorney’s Office, Weems said.