Christopher Simmons

Christopher Simmons

A Temple man stabbed Sunday afternoon died from his injuries, police said.

Simeon Freeman, 40, was identified as the victim by Temple Police Department spokesman Cody Weems.

A stabbing was called in at about 1:50 p.m. to the Wildflower Apartments, 910 S. 35th St. The male victim was taken to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center-Temple, Weems said.

Christopher Simmons, 41, was arrested at the scene. After the investigation began, Simmons was taken to the Bell County Jail, where his bonds Monday totaled $8,000. He also has three misdemeanor charges, jail records show.

The circumstances of the stabbing are under investigation and charges will be screened by the Bell County District Attorney’s Office, Weems said.

dmckeon@tdtnews.com