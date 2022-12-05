A light haze fell Sunday near Lake Belton as rain chances are set to increase while temperatures warm up before a slight cool down this week.
However, no recordable amounts of rain were reported Sunday at Draughon-Miller Central Texas Regional Airport in Temple, according to the National Weather Service.
Patchy fog is expected before 10 a.m. today as the area will be mostly cloudy with a high near 75. Winds will be from the south-southwest at 5 to 10 mph with some gusts as high as 30 mph. The expected low is about 64.
Mostly cloudy skies are predicted Tuesday and Wednesday as high temperatures will reach the mid to high 70s with lows in the mid to high 60s.
A 20% change of rain is forecast Wednesday night before midnight, according to the Weather Service.
Rain chances increase to 30% Thursday as showers are expected before noon. Skies will become partly sunny with a high near 77.
More showers could occur Thursday night as the low drops to around 56.
Partly sunny skies are expected Friday with a high near 67. There will be a 20% chance of showers Friday night as the low will reach near 57.
More showers are expected Saturday and Sunday as highs will be in the low 70s and upper 60s. There is a 30% chance on Saturday and that diminishes to 20% on Sunday.
Bell County’s two lakes were aided by recent rainfall that slowed a downward spiral from drought conditions.
Lake Belton was 67.1% full on Sunday, relatively unchanged from last week, according to Texas Water Development Board data.
Stillhouse Hollow Lake was 73.6% full Sunday, up slightly from 73.4% full last week, the agency’s website showed.