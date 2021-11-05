Temple’s Solid Waste Division will host a secured shred event, where Temple residents can bring paper documents for shredding and recycling.
The event, open to Temple residents, will be from 9-11 .m. Saturday at the city recycling center at 3210 E. Ave. H.
“The purpose of this event is twofold. Residents can safely shred their documents, and the city will ensure this paper is properly recycled,” Justin Brantley, director of solid waste, said in a news release. “Through this event, we will continue our efforts to help our community and protect the environment.”
To minimize contact, event staff will unload and transport boxes to the designated drop-off area, while drivers remain in their vehicles, the news release said.
Residents may bring up to five banker boxes of paper.