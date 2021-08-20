A Frisco man accused of assaulting a pregnant woman and threatening to kill her with a knife was indicted by grand jurors.
Jonathan Clay, 32, faces a second-degree felony charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in addition to a criminal trespassing charge, a Class A misdemeanor. He remains in the Bell County Jail in lieu of bonds that total $59,000.
A woman called Temple police on June 10 when Clay allegedly entered her home and then attacked her when she nudged his foot to leave.
The woman told police that Clay choked her three to four times, prompting her dog to intervene and bite the suspect, according to an arrest affidavit.
Clay exited the apartment and attempted to take victim’s car. When she intervened, Clay struck her in the face, knocking her glasses off and choked her again.
The victim told police she heard a knife lock open and then felt a blade against her cheek as the suspect said threatened to kill her, the affidavit said.
The woman suffered red marks on her neck and scratches behind her ears.
Police found Clay after searching the area. He told police he “lost it” and put his hands on her neck, the affidavit said.
Clay had two pocket knives on him when he was arrested.
Money laundering indictments
A Temple man was indicted on money laundering charges Wednesday.
Jermain Lee Wiley, 30, is charged with two counts of money laundering over $2,500 but less than $30,000, both state jail felonies.
Wiley was charged after a United Parcel Service employee notified authorities about a suspicious package the suspect was sending to California.
On April 23, 2020, a UPS employee notified the Bell County Sheriff’s Department about a package presented for shipping “that bore the characteristics of marijuana trafficking,” according to arrest affidavits.
Wiley told the UPS employee that he was sending a pair of shoes but paid $186.81 for expedited shipping, which the employee considered excessive relating to the contents of the package.
A K-9 unit alerted to the odor of illegal narcotics, the affidavit said.
After a search warrant was obtained, authorities discovered that the package contained $23,550 in cash, along with two pairs of shoes.
Six months later, on Oct. 28, 2020, Wiley sent another package from the UPS office in Harker Heights. He paid about $185 for expedited shipping for shoes to go to California, an affidavit said.
Authorities obtained another search warrant after a K-9 unit again alerted to the odor of illegal narcotics. Inside, about $7,000 was found inside a pair of shoes.
Wiley was arrested in April after the Bell County Organized Crime Unit obtained a warrant. He was released from the Bell County Jail days later after posting bonds that totaled $50,000, jail records show.
Other indictments
• Adalberto Arizmendi, 28, of Temple, possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
• James H. Biegler, 33, of Fort Worth, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.
• Abereas E. De-tray Capers, 35, of Killeen, possession of a controlled substance 1 gram or more but less than 4 grams.
• Kevin Cooper, 29, of Temple, possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
• Otis D. Davis, 59, of Killeen, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.
• Erik J. Drake, 40, of Killeen, possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
• Dontrell J. Dykes, 31, of Belton, burglary of a habitation (repeat offender).
• Terence D. Jones, 29, of Temple, assault of a family or household member by strangulation (repeat offender).
• Sandra Price Lozano, 57, of Temple, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance 4 grams or more but less than 200 grams.
• Jacob A. Luna, 44, of Belton, possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
• Devin B. McHale, 28, of Temple, possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
• Eric P. Nuccio Jr., 22, of San Antonio, assault of a public servant.
• Nathaniel V. Ramos, 20, of Temple, possession of a controlled substances 20 abuse units or more but fewer than 80 abuse units.
• Norma L. Rendon, 34, of Belton, possession of a controlled substance 1 gram or more but less than 4 grams.
• Gilbert L. Rodriguez, 35, of Salado, tampering with physical evidence (habitual offender).
• Sulliven Rodriguez, 25, of Temple, possession of a controlled substance 4 grams or more but less than 200 grams.
• Karl L. Ross, 58, of Taylor, possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
• Shelton P. Rubin, 43, of Temple, injury to an elderly individual.