A petition that received thousands of signatures earlier this year to loosen alcohol restrictions in East Bell County will have its day before voters Tuesday.
The proposition put forward in Justice of the Peace Precinct 3 would allow for the construction of businesses, such as distilleries, that could sell and make alcohol. The petition to put the item up for a vote was a local effort by Little River-Academy farmer John Evans.
Starting in April, Evans and a consulting group he hired gathered more than 8,000 valid signatures before submitting them in June. Evans, who has a family farm in the area, said he and his wife want to open a distillery on their property.
With Election Day nearing, Evans said he thinks the proposal has a good chance at being approved.
“I think we should have a good shot at, especially if the people who signed the petition go out and vote,” Evans said. “It is definitely in my field of vision, being concerned about it. It took a lot of effort to get to the point that we are, and until you see how it shakes out you just don’t know.”
Voters who live in the precinct will be able to cast their ballot at any of the county’s voting sites on Election Day regardless of precinct.
Justice of the Peace Precinct 3 includes all of northeastern Bell County. The precinct also goes south to the Little River, north until it hits FM 93 with the western border being sections of State Highway 317, Shallow Ford Road, South Kegley Road and Airport Trail.
While the proposition has not been approved yet, Evans said he and his wife have been working on building the structure themselves.
The couple had hoped to open the business sometime in November, but delays throughout the year and having to build the facility themselves has slowed the project. Evans said there is still the possibility to open in some limited capacity by the end of November.
The distillery will use locally grown grains for its products, which Evans calls farm to glass instead of the traditional farm to table.
Products that Evans plans to offer include three types of bourbons, a vodka and a whiskey, though some might not be offered straight away.
“Ideally, I would like to start distribution out of the tasting room if I can,” Evans said in June. “If not, as soon as we are built out, set up, licensed, permitted and have a product to sell, then I can start working with distributors. At least that is what is in the back of my head, anyways.”