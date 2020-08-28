A 23-year-old Temple man was arrested Thursday in connection with a Feb. 8 crash that led to the death of a 22-year-old man.
Juan Carlos Lumbreras is charged with an accident causing death and racing on a highway causing severe bodily injury - both second-degree felonies.
Lumbreras reportedly was racing, which led to the crash that killed 22-year-old Miguel Berumen of Little River-Academy. Berumen drove another racing vehicle, crashed into another vehicle in front of him, lost control and was ejected from the vehicle he drove, Temple Police spokesman Chris Christoff said.
The fatal crash occurred on southbound South General Bruce Drive near South 57th Street. It involved a pickup truck and a small car.
An investigation by the department's traffic reconstruction unit led to the issuance of the arrest warrant by Bell County Justice of the Peace David Barfield.
Lumbreras was located and arrested by the Belton Police Department, Christoff said.
He is in the Bell County Jail and no bond has been set.