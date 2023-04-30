Early polling places will be open today and Tuesday throughout the region as most entities are operating their elections independent of counties. Those who want to vote in each local race will need to head to the polling site for that contested election.
Election Day will be Saturday.
Contested races include those for Temple City Council, Belton ISD school board, Morgan’s Point Resort City Council, Troy City Council, Troy ISD school board, Little-River Academy City Council, Salado Board of Aldermen, Salado ISD school board and Rogers.
Voters will decide on three contested seats — District 2, District 3 and District 4 — on the Temple City Council.
Early voting will be held from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. today and Tuesday. The polling site is City Hall, 2 N. Main St. in downtown Temple.
Three candidates are vying for two at-large seats on Belton Independent School District’s school board.
Belton ISD officials said voters casting a ballot in their election can do so from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. today and Tuesday. Early ballots can be cast at the Pittenger Fine Arts Center, 400 N. Wall St. in Belton.
The school district includes West Temple, Belton, Morgan’s Point Resort and parts of northern Bell County.
Early voting for the Morgan’s Point City Council will be held from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. today and Tuesday at City Hall, 8 Morgan’s Point Boulevard.
The city of Troy and the Troy Independent School District will hold a joint election, with each entity having one contested race each.
Early voting for both elections will take place from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. today and from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday at Troy City Hall, 201 E. Main St.
In Little River-Academy, residents will have contested City Council and mayoral elections.
Early voting for the two races will take place from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. today and Tuesday at the Little River-Academy City Hall, 509 E. Main St.
Early voting for Salado Board of Aldermen and the Salado ISD school board will be held from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. today and Tuesday at the Salado Civic Center, 601 N. Main St.
Early voting will take place from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. today and Tuesday at City Hall, 2 W. Mesquite Ave. in Rogers.