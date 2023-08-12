Tonkawa Cave

Mother Neff State Park intern Katie Kirkpatrick, left, explains the erosion marks Saturday morning in Tonkawa Cave to husband and wife Jody and Robyn Bracewell.

 Paris Jones/Telegram

MOTHER NEFF STATE PARK — As small groups of people filtered in and out of Mother Neff State Park’s Tonkawa Cave to learn more about the ancient rock formation Saturday morning, the cave did for them what it did for generations of Native Americans centuries before: provide relief from the blistering Texas sun.