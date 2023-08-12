MOTHER NEFF STATE PARK — As small groups of people filtered in and out of Mother Neff State Park’s Tonkawa Cave to learn more about the ancient rock formation Saturday morning, the cave did for them what it did for generations of Native Americans centuries before: provide relief from the blistering Texas sun.
While temperatures crept into the 90s, park intern Katie Kirkpatrick explained from the shade how invaluable the cave was to Tonkawa people seeking shelter.
“Areas like this were very important to Native Americans because it provided the shelter they needed to survive.” Kirkpatrick said. “Obviously it’s a lot cooler (in the cave). Texas was still hot even back a couple hundred years ago. It provided shade, and they were able to get away from the hot sun. It also provided protection from weather, whether that be rain, wind, hail or any kind of weather. This was kind of a safe haven for them, so they would come in here to seek shelter and be protected.”
Kirkpatrick’s lecture didn’t stop with the prehistoric uses of the cave as she delved into detail about how Tonkawa people lived and the origins of the limestone cave itself. She explained that rock structures such as the Tonkawa Cave are formed as weather or water slowly eat away at weaker rocks over centuries.
Kirkpatrick said the stories we find in those rocks and artifacts from Native Americans are instrumental in getting a more holistic view of our world’s history.
“It’s important to remember that history is not just what we have written down,” Kirkpatrick said. “It is also prehistory, which is stuff we don’t have written records of, like the Native Americans and geology.”
Saturday’s lesson was the first dedicated cave talk the park has facilitated in at least eight years, according to the park’s Superintendent Melissa Chadwick.
“It’s been kind of a trial thing for us, so it’s new,” Chadwick said. “This was a first-time thing for us to do with an intern. She did a lot of research over the summer and came up with some program talking points.”
Kirkpatrick, who minored in geology while attending Sam Houston State University, said the program was a passion project for her.
“This is actually a program I designed from the ground up,” Kirkpatrick said. “The geology is my side. It’s something I’m very passionate about. The previous interpreter had information and research about the Native Americans. So, I took some of what he did and incorporated it into what I had, but the mixing of talking about why the rock shelter was so important to Americans then slowly getting into the geology, that’s all me. That came a lot from my research that I did at Sam Houston.”
Robyn Bracewell, who is originally from Belton and now lives in Houston, attended the program with her husband, Jody. Robyn said she’s visited Mother Neff State Park plenty of times and has learned, and even shared, tons of information about Native Americans in the area; but Saturday brought her some new lessons, too.
“I learned a little bit,” she said. “I’ve been here before, but I didn’t know so much about the erosion.”
Kirkpatrick said Saturday was her last day interning at the park, but she hopes the program she built can continue to educate park visitors about the park’s historic and geological background.
Chadwick said that while the cave talks will likely be on pause for now, it could see a comeback thanks to Kirkpatrick’s efforts.
“That will probably wrap up the cave program, at least for now,” Chadwick said. “I hope to do more in the future. She’s given us some great outlines.”
Even if the program doesn’t get picked back up, Kirkpatrick said she has no worries for the park.
“I created the program so that someone else, who doesn’t have a background like me, can look at it and read it and be like, ‘OK, I know what I’m talking about,’” Kirkpatrick said. “So, I hope they do continue the program, but I also know there are so many other things going on in this park that it’s OK if they don’t.”