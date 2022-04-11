BELTON — Jury selection began Monday for the trial of a homeless man accused of running over and killing two people in Temple.
Darrell Gene Holloway II, 61, of Temple, is accused of killing Marta Garza, 51, and her son Pedro Danny Garza, 33, on March 2, 2018, at the intersection of South First Street and West Avenue O. Four felony charges against Holloway are all related to Marta’s slaying.
Holloway is charged with murder, a first-degree felony; intoxicated manslaughter, and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, both second-degree felonies; and failure to stop and render aid resulting in death, a third-degree felony.
Judge John Gauntt of the 27th District Court will hear the case.
Jury selection started at 8 a.m. at the Bell County Justice Center as potential jurors were called in for the civic duty.
By 11 a.m., a bailiff finished calling out the 80 names of those who would be considered to decide the fate of Holloway.
Holloway is only charged with the death of Marta Garza, not her son.
“They will bring up Pedro’s death as well, but (Holloway) is only charged with Marta’s death,” said Michael White, one of Holloway’s defense attorneys. “I think they’re going to see how this one plays out. We might never see a charge (for Pedro Garza’s death). They get to take two bites of the apple.”
Temple defense attorney Bobby Barina will also handle Holloway’s case.
Shelly Strimple and Laura Beth Latimer, assistant district attorneys from the Bell County District Attorney’s Office, are prosecuting the case.
Holloway — who remains at the Bell County Jail in lieu of bonds totaling $1.7 million — wore a light blue shirt and navy slacks as the jury was selected throughout Monday’s proceedings.
At 4 p.m., after about five hours of consideration from the attorneys, a racially diverse jury consisting of six women and six men was selected. Three additional women and a man were also selected as alternate jurors.
Police believe Holloway allegedly ran over the mother and son with his truck while he was intoxicated.
A witness told Temple Police Department officers that a maroon truck allegedly driven by Holloway ran over two people after revving its engine, running over each person twice before he hurriedly left the scene, according to an arrest affidavit.
Former Justice of the Peace Precinct 3, Place 1 David Barfield pronounced the mother and her son dead at the scene and issued the warrant for Holloway’s arrest.
About 20 minutes later, Holloway turned himself in at the Temple Police Department, admitted his involvement, and told officers, “He’s dead,” the affidavit said.
Maria Garza died of multiple blunt-force trauma injuries, and Pedro Garza died from blunt force injury. An autopsy report concluded the two deaths were homicides.
The trial is expected to resume at 9 a.m. Tuesday with opening statements by defense attorneys and prosecutors.