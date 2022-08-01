Morgan's Point fire

On Sunday, March 13, at 6:18 am firefighters from Morgan’s Point Resort, Moffat and Temple responded to a reported structure fire at the intersection of Vista and Lemonwood Drive. Three homes were involved in the blaze and one person was killed. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

 Courtesy photo

MORGAN’S POINT RESORT — Jacki Lynn Jeter, 72, was identified as the woman who died in a March 13 house fire in Morgan Points Resort, officials said.

