The Belton Police Department is advising motorists to use extra caution at traffic lights at city intersections following a power outage Wednesday morning.
"Please remember to treat intersections as four-way stops when lights are out," the police department said Wednesday morning on Facebook.
Paul Romer, city of Belton spokesman, said the blackout was caused by a station transformer outage. He said the outage affected mostly North Belton and was sporadic in other parts of the city.
The outage occurred between 7 a.m. and 8 a.m. and Oncor had power restored within about an hour, Romer said.
An Oncor spokeswoman confirmed the outage this morning affected 2,500 customers and was due to "wildlife getting into equipment."