BELTON — Compassion and empathy during a chaotic accident combined with calmness under pressure earned Belton Police Department detective Josh Tulloch the Exchange Club Officer of the Year Award on Oct. 19.
Candice Griffin, city of Belton support services manager, said Tulloch received the award for his actions as a patrol officer during a fatal accident July 20 on Interstate 35.
“Officer Josh Tulloch was the first officer to arrive on the scene,” she said. “Officer Tulloch quickly accessed the chaotic scene, determined there were seven victims, triaged the victim’ medical needs, and partnered with fire and EMS responders to request medical transport by land and air.”
Griffin said Tulloch showed compassion and empathy while trying to revive a child involved in the accident.
“CPR was in progress on one of the two child victims, and Officer Tulloch attempted to take over CPR from the victim’s mother, who was emotionally distraught given the situation, but she refused,” said Griffin. “Officer Tulloch remained calm and professional while dealing with her and was ultimately able to take over CPR. While the child succumbed to his injuries, that family’s pain will be etched in the hearts of the responding professionals for a lifetime.”
Tulloch did not want to recount the details of the scene that earned him the award, citing the severity and emotional impact that gripped him once the adrenaline of the call was over.
“It was pretty bad,” he said. “I don’t want to get too much into the scene stuff. I’ve been involved in law enforcement for 12 years, and that was the worst crash that I’ve ever been involved in.”
He was adamant to note that even though he was singled out for the award, he was part of a unit that together helped the victims of a horrific accident.
“It wasn’t a ‘me thing.’ It was a ‘team thing,’” he said. “Without all of them, it wouldn’t have happened. There were three of us on patrol that day, and all three of us went to it. There was a bunch of people that were involved. They happened to pick me for an award, but it was 100% not just me. I want that emphasized because that’s the truth.”
As a child, Tulloch dreamed of being a doctor until a relative brought the law into the family, making him consider it as a profession.
“I had big dreams back then,” he said. “My cousin got married to an Austin Police officer. I started doing ride-outs with him from 18 until I graduated from the police academy, and I was 21.”
Born and raised in Belton, Tulloch always planned to join the department and advance his career while helping the community where he grew up.
“My dad is a psychologist, and my mom is a counselor, so helping people is just a part of it,” he said. “I wanted to do something fun. I’m not the ‘in the office’ type of person. I didn’t want to be stuck. I wanted to be out and about.”
In October, Tulloch left patrol and was promoted to detective to follow his fervor for drug enforcement.
“Almost 12 years on the road, it was time for a change,” he said. “I’d like to stay with Belton. What I’m good at is narcotics. That’s where my passion is at.”
Griffin complimented Tulloch’s expertise on the matter.
“When it comes to law enforcement, there are just different things that we love about the job,” she said. “He is just blessed with the gift of (finding) narcotics. He’s really good at determining it and getting good arrests on that.”
Tulloch said he enjoys being a sportsman out in nature accompanied by his loved ones during his free time.
“I like to hunt and fish and hang out with my family and friends,” he said. “I have two kids. My son killed his first deer last year, and he went dove hunting all this year with me. I hunt in Bell County. One day I’ll go on a safari.”
Officer Tulloch is in his 12th year of law enforcement.