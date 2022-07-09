Being His Hands and Feet Ministry held its annual free family fun event Saturday at Miller Park in Temple.
A New Life Event was organized by the Christian-based ministry as a way to reach out to the community, including the homeless, and offer resources they may need, acting as God’s hands and feet, as the name of the ministry suggests.
“We meet their physical needs, so we can then reach their spiritual needs,” Priscilla Griffin explained.
While a DJ played upbeat music, kids of all ages enjoyed shaved ice, bouncy houses, the splash pad and free food. Approximately 80 volunteers helped organize the event, which also included a Blessing Boutique, with free haircuts from Cuts for Christ; free clothing and shoes; and Blessing Bags to take, with a variety of toiletries.
“Everyone wants to be loved right now,” Griffin said. “It’s tough times and we’re all going through a lot. There’s a lot of financial strain on families, and we want them to come out here and not be worried about money for one day.”
Samantha Gartin said her two kids were excited about the event and delighted to play all the available games.
“We’ve really enjoyed it,” she said. “They were really excited and it’s nice to get out of the house.”
Alex Jones said his three children also enjoyed the event, despite the extreme triple-digit temperatures.
“It was a little hot for them to play on the bouncy house, but they were able to play the other games and enjoyed the snow cones,” he shared.
Free food included hot dogs, hamburgers, chicken and pizza, along with cold drinks, cookies and brownies.
Griffin said any of Temple’s homeless population who wanted to come out to the event were told to meet at Feed My Sheep, 116 W. Ave. G, where they were picked up by Clint English Limo Service out of Killeen and driven in style to Miller Park.
“We want everyone to know that there still is goodness in this world,” Griffin said.