Temple Independent School District is beginning its summer grab-and-go meals program on Monday.
The meals program, which runs through July 31, will serve all children below 18 years old free, a district statement said.
Superintendent Bobby Ott told the Telegram the main thing changing from years prior will be the fact more campuses will be participating this summer.
“Since we’ve had such a good number of students coming for meals (this spring), I think we’re going to have more students coming for meals than in past summers,” Ott said.
Temple ISD students can pick up breakfast from 8-9 a.m. and lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Jefferson Elementary, 2616 N. Third St.; Raye-Allen Elementary, 5015 S. Fifth St.; Western Hills Elementary, 600 Arapaho Drive; Scott Elementary, 2301 W. Avenue P; Travis Science Academy, 1551 S. 25th St.; and Thornton Elementary, 2825 Cottonwood Lane.
“The other difference is that we’re going to continue the grab-and-go instead of our typical summer feeding where students come into the cafeteria and sit down,” Ott said.
Children do not have to be present for meals to be picked up, but appropriate documentation must be presented for each child under 18. Acceptable documentation includes a birth certificate, Skyward report card or attendance record, or a student identification card.
Ott added how proud he is of the district’s nutrition services staff for their continued dedication in engaging with students.
“I’m just very proud of their dedication. I think they have become one of the primary connection points between the school district and the community, and continuing their work through the summer will only strengthen that,” Ott said.