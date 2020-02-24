BELTON — The University of Mary Hardin-Baylor will host a special event, The Dean’s Series: The Bible Project, at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday in the Fikes Chamber Hall of the Sue & Frank Mayborn Performing Arts Center, 810 N. Main St.
The free event is open to the public.
David Hill, UMHB associate professor and ceramicist, will present his work in progress, The Bible Project, a composition consisting of 66 sculptural wall tiles that highlight each individual book of the Bible and present them as part of the over-arching gospel story, according to a news release from UMHB. Hill will discuss how faith has influenced his art throughout his career, the release said.
When completed, Hill’s work will be installed at Vista Community Church in Temple.
Hill began teaching at the UMHB in 2012. He primarily teaches ceramics classes and assists in advising senior art majors as they complete their capstone exhibitions. Hill regularly exhibits his artwork throughout the United States and Canada.