Temple Public Library
The Book About bookmobile, operated by the outreach department of the Temple Public Library, will stop at Lions Park, 4320 Lions Park Road in Temple from 3 to 5 p.m. Saturday.

The bookmobile will visit select Temple parks through September. The Book About vehicle is open to the public and houses a diverse collection of materials for children and adults.

“We invite you to come and browse a selection of books and DVDs, place holds for items, return items, and sign up for library cards,” the library said in a news release.

For more information, visit exploretpl.com or call 254-298-5288 or 254-298-5295.