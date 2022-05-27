The Book About bookmobile, operated by the outreach department of the Temple Public Library, will stop at Lions Park, 4320 Lions Park Road in Temple from 3 to 5 p.m. Saturday.
The bookmobile will visit select Temple parks through September. The Book About vehicle is open to the public and houses a diverse collection of materials for children and adults.
“We invite you to come and browse a selection of books and DVDs, place holds for items, return items, and sign up for library cards,” the library said in a news release.
For more information, visit exploretpl.com or call 254-298-5288 or 254-298-5295.