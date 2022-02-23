Ice could hamper travel Thursday morning as accumulations up to one-tenth of an inch are expected to coat roads across the region.
Local school districts and other entities such as Bell County announced they would have delayed openings today as temperatures hover around freezing.
Thursday morning, Killeen ISD said the schools would be closed all day.
Temple ISD will open two hours late on Thursday, Superintendent Bobby Ott said. High school classes will start at 9:30 a.m. rather than at 7:30 a.m.
Belton ISD will be closed Thursday "out of an abundance of caution," according to a news release from Karen Rudolph, communications specialist for the school district.
Other districts, including Rogers, also announced a two-hour delay. Academy ISD will open at 10 a.m. Thursday, the district announced.
Temperatures in Temple are expected to only reach a high of 35 degrees today before falling to a low of 27 degrees tonight into Thursday. Freezing conditions reported in the county are also being seen throughout Texas and nearby states, including Oklahoma, Missouri and Arkansas.
The National Weather Service said Temple and the surrounding area could see freezing rain could create hazardous road conditions in the morning.
On Friday, local temperatures are expected to reach 43 degrees during the day and fall to 35 degrees at night.
Temperatures are expected to rise over the weekend with highs of 44 degrees on Saturday, and 58 degrees on Sunday.
Even as temperatures rise in the region, windy conditions are expected to make temperatures outside feel lower than they already are. The National Weather Service shows that wind chill will make temperatures will feel as low as 17 degrees tonight.
Early voting delays
Bell County officials announced On Thursday, February 24, Bell County Interim Elections Administrator Shay Luedeke was informed by Killeen Independent School District and City of Harker Heights officials that they would be closing all their facilities for the day due to worsening weather conditions. As a result, the voting centers located within the Jackson Professional Center (902 Rev R A Abercrombie Dr.) and the Harker Heights Recreation Center (307 Millers Crossing) will be closed for the day.start times for early voting in the county would be delayed.
Instead of opening at 7 a.m. as previously planned, the county’s other four polling locations will instead open at noon, according to a news release. Polls will stay open to 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday nights.
James Stafford, spokesman for the county, said the county consulted with the Texas Secretary of State’s office about delays.
“The guidance we have received from the Secretary of State’s office is that, while the election code does not provide for emergency weather conditions during early voting, the No. 1 priority is safety,” Stafford said. “In the case of severely inclement weather, if a building is closed for its other uses, it is also closed for early voting.”
Stafford said county offices will also have delayed openings Thursday, opening at 11 a.m.
Flight delays
Local airports in Killeen were affected by the cancellation of hundreds of flights at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport on Wednesday.
Cold weather and freezing conditions caused the cancellation of more than 1,000 flights by Wednesday morning. More than half of these flights were located at the D-FW airport, according to the Associated Press.
Flights at the Killeen-Fort Hood Regional Airport were canceled Wednesday due to the freezing conditions in the Dallas area.
Sean Parker, airport director for Temple, said that facility had not yet seen any delays or cancellations for flights.
Parker did point out that the airport could restrict flying Thursday morning depending on what cold weather conditions are seen.
Road preparations
On Wednesday, road crews with the Waco district of the Texas Department of Transportation started 24-hour winter weather operations.
Jake Smith, spokesman for the district, said crews were being mobilized to pre-treat structures and problem areas as well as pre-treat additional roadways. Crews are also expected to perform deicing operations into today.
Department officials are asking motorists to give work crews at least 200 feet of space as they treat roadways.
Warming shelters
Warming shelters in Temple opened their doors to those looking to escape the freezing temperatures Wednesday night.
The two shelters, located at the Temple Impact Church and the Temple Salvation Army, regularly provide a warm space for those in need to go. Both shelters open their doors when temperatures, when factoring in wind chill, are below freezing or 35 when it is wet outside.
In addition to a warm and safe place to sleep, the shelters also provide showers and warm meals for dinner and breakfast.
Temple Impact Church, 306 E. Adams Ave., opens its doors at 6 p.m. and closes at 8 a.m. the next morning, while the Salvation Army, 419 W. Ave. G, opens at 5 p.m. and closes at 7 a.m. the next morning.
During the day those who need to stay warm can go visit the Temple Library, 100 W. Adams Ave., or Feed My Sheep, 116. W. Ave. G.
Temple event postponed
Harker Heights Councilwoman Lynda Nash announced that she is delaying the Temple event in her listening tour.
The first stop in the tour for Nash, who will assume the position of chairman for Bell County’s Democratic Party, had been set to take place in Temple today. Nash said she decided to push the event back a week due to inclement weather.
The Temple event will now take place from 7 to 8 p.m. on March 3 at Cultivating Events and Enrichment, 2603 Trade Place in Temple.
A city of Belton news release said city buildings will have a delayed opening of 10 a.m. on Thursday.
”We have crews prepared to treat bridges overpasses, if necessary,” Belton spokesman Paul Romer said.