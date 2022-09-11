Bell County Color Guard

Members of the Bell County Color Guard present and raise the flag during a ceremony Sunday to honor the 2,977 lives lost on Sept. 11, 2001.

 Christian Betancourt/Telegram

A cool breeze was blowing Sunday morning as emergency responders and state and city officials gathered at the Temple Central Fire Station to honor those who lost their lives on Sept. 11, 2011.

