A cool breeze was blowing Sunday morning as emergency responders and state and city officials gathered at the Temple Central Fire Station to honor those who lost their lives on Sept. 11, 2011.
“On this day, we’re here to remember the lives lost of those affected on that day during this terrible terrorist attack,” Temple Fire & Rescue Chief Mitchell Randles said. “2,977 people died that day. 2,753 at the (World) Trade Center, 184 at the Pentagon, and 40 on Flight 93 in Pennsylvania. Of those numbers, 343 were New York City firefighters. Police officers were a total of 60.”
Randles continued by talking about the long-term effects of that day, which led to other casualties.
“Since that day, there have been several thousands of deaths from illnesses related to the 9/11 attacks,” he said. “I ask you not only to remember those that we lost that day but also remember those that have lost their lives or are suffering now from 9/11 illnesses. That death toll continues to increase as the years go by.”
The Bell County Honor Guard — consisting of Temple Police officers, Bell County Sheriff’s Department deputies, and Temple Fire & Rescue firefighters — rang a ceremonial bell to signify the collapse of the south tower of the World Trade Center as those in attendance bowed their heads as the bell’s tolls sounded.
Temple Fire & Rescue Chaplain Angela McGeHee said a prayer to open up the ceremony.
“We are here, Father, to remember those who are suffering from 9/11,” she said. “I thank the Lord that we are here to remember and to honor those who gave their lives in Jesus’ name, amen.”
Temple Police Chief Shawn Reynolds led the Pledge of Alliance as the color guard walked up to the flagpoles to raise the U.S. flag.
Those present watched silently as the flag made its way to the top of the pole before being lowered to half-staff in tribute.
Temple Mayor Tim Davis read quotes from former President George W. Bush, New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani, other officials and the family of survivors who spoke about 9/11.
“I know that we all remember those dark times,” Davis said. “As mayor, I want to thank our public service personnel … for everything that they do to keep us safe. I want to ask that God bless each one of them and God bless Temple.”
State Rep. Hugh Shine, R-Temple, spoke about how 9/11 became a day of remembrance for the world.
“9/11 was a day of unthinkable horror and destruction that became a day of American heroes,” he said. “Ordinary Americans were suddenly caught in the crossfire of terrorism on 9/11. They put their lives on the line to save the lives of others. Americans were given a true lesson on heroism and patriotism on 9/11.”
Assistant Fire Chief Kirby read a timeline of the events of that day, starting with the departure of the first plane that was hijacked and culminating with Bush’s final address at 8:30 p.m. Sept. 11, 2001.
“These acts shattered steel, but they cannot dent the steel of American resolve,” said Kirby, quoting the former leader as the bell rang once again, signifying the collapse of the north tower.
The ceremony was closed by McGeHee with a final prayer.
“Father God in the name of Jesus,” she began. “That, which has been intended to divide us, to bring ruin to us, I declare that it will be the very thing that will continue to unite us. We will stand together. We will not be divided. In Jesus’ name, amen.”