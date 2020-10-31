St. Mary’s Catholic School, 1019 S. Seventh St. in Temple, had beautiful weather Saturday for its fall festival and trunk or treat.
Teresa Wyles, school principal, said they usually have the festival in December, but chose to combine it with their Halloween event this year.
“It’s just a full fun day,” she said.
Cynthia Baylor, president of the St. Mary’s Altar Society, said the society, the church’s women’s group, was in charge of the baked goods and crafts bazaar in the Ava Maria building. In another part of the building, the church’s youth group was doing hand and foot painting. There were about 20 food vendors inside the school gym, and about a dozen trunk or treat cars in the parking lot.
Ashley Mulch and her son, Michael, 9, greeted families stopping for treats from the trunk of a Lamborghini Huracan. Michael, costumed as Sonic the Hedgehog, attends the school.
South of the gym, a lot of couples with children took in carnival games. Michelle Clemens and her son, Max, 9, a student at the school, demonstrated a Jenga game. Using large wooden bricks, this was a “jumbo Jenga,” she said.
“The players try to see how high you can get it without it falling down,” she said.
With her coaching, Max got it pretty high before the blocks came tumbling down.
In the far corner of the carnival area, James Lee ran the Ghostly Golf game. His daughter, Harper Lee, 9, attends the school.
“This is Harper’s first year, so this is our first event to help out,” he said.
Each child had three balls to putt for a short distance. They got a candy prize when they made it.
Adrianna Delagarza watched her daughter, Alexa, 4, try it. Alexa will start at the school in January, her mother said. Lee had to show the girl how to properly address the ball.
Alexa knocked the first ball off the little green. After that, she’d take a swipe at the ball, and then bend over and move it forward. She lost the second ball, but kept working on the third ball until she got it in the hole.
“We’ve done everything,” her mother said of the games. “This is the last one.”
Nearby, Gretchen Knaus, whose son, Jack, 10, attends the school, ran the Zombie Football toss. The challenge was to throw the football through a pretty small hole.
“I’ve been letting them have as many as it takes,” she said of the number of throws.
She gave out candy, little games, toys and coupons.
Josh Ainley, whose son, Noah, 10, attends the school, said he’s helped at previous events.
He ran the Pac-Man game.
“They use strings to hold Pac-Man up and try to get him in the hole at the top,” Ainley said. “It’s a little more difficult than some of the other games.”