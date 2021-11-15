Belton resident John Mayfield does not want to see the FM 2271 extension project move forward as proposed.
The proposed Lake-to-Lake Road is planned to run from FM 2271 to FM 1670, and would connect several area roads, including Lake Road/FM 439, Sparta Road, FM 93, Interstate 14 and Three Creeks Boulevard.
“That route runs through three major intersections, and there’s a lot of kids and people walking those streets at all times of the day … so that would be a significant traffic hazard to pedestrians,” Mayfield, 79, told the Telegram. “It may have been a reasonable idea 20 years ago, but we’ve been in Belton 16 years and that area around Red Rock Hills (subdivision) has grown dramatically. It’s just the wrong place for a major street.”
With traffic volumes continuing to increase throughout much of the Belton area in response to that regional growth, the Texas Department of Transportation began evaluating the feasibility of extending FM 2271 by three miles last winter — an extension that would connect communities around Bell County’s two lakes.
However, that expansion has been in the works for much longer.
“A north-south road has been projected on the city … plan for 20 years now,” Belton City Manager Sam Listi previously told the Telegram. “It’s been called the Lake-to-Lake Road, the Dam Road … and it would connect down to FM 1670, which is the road that goes over both dams.”
TxDOT has heavily relied on community feedback — like that from Mayfield — throughout the feasibility study process.
“A critical element of a successful feasibility study is public and stakeholder engagement,” TxDOT said in a packet posted to its website. “The FM 2271 Extension Regional Feasibility Study will include a series of public meetings as well as with other agencies and organizations.”
TxDOT held its first public meeting on May 5, and a neighborhood workshop — featuring 92 people — followed on July 19.
During that neighborhood workshop, residents continually addressed a series of concerns about the potential roadway: reduced quality of life, reduced safety for traffic and pedestrians, and traffic congestion.
Jake Smith, a spokesman for TxDOT’s Waco District, said 12 public-suggested alternate routes were made.
“I think we accomplished what we intended for that (neighborhood workshop) to do ... which was to receive feedback and submissions from community members,” he said. “Some said, ‘Hey what about this route,’ and then our team took that into consideration when doing some analysis-driven results.”
That analysis narrowed the public-suggested routes down to a handful: Interstate 35 at FM 2484 to State Highway 317 at FM 2305, I-35 at FM 2484 to FM 2271 at FM 2305, FM 439 at Quarry Road to FM 2305 at Starlight Drive, I-35 at FM 2484 to FM 2271 at FM 2305, and I-35 at Loop 121 to State Highway 317 at FM 2483 via a new bridge.
Meanwhile, a sixth public-suggested route involved a series of capacity and safety improvements along State Highway 317, Loop 121, FM 1670, FM 93, FM 439, FM 2484, FM 2271, Sparta Road and George Wilson Road.
James Guillory, also a Belton resident, said he headed to the Bell County Expo Center on Monday after missing a homeowners association meeting regarding the extension.
“With growth comes traffic and more roads will need to be built. I understand that,” Guillory, 68, said. “We’re suffering growing pains in Belton … but something’s got to give. I want there to be a balance between what (the entities) want to do and what taxpayers want to do.”
Smith encourages residents who were unable to make the in-person neighborhood workshop to submit their questions, suggestions or comments online at bit.ly/3niBNXB.
“We’re still excited to get feedback even if you didn’t make it today,” he said. “We’re hosting these meetings to hear from the public … so they have until Dec. 7 to submit their comments online.”
The next neighborhood workshop meeting is planned for spring of 2022, and the final feasibility report is expected to be completed in the fall of 2022, according to TxDOT.
“This is kind of the middle of the process as far as the (feasibility study) goes … but we’re glad to see the people come out and express their interest,” Listi said on Monday. “People are interested in the future growth of the city and how we’re going to move forward. That’s important to a lot of us.”