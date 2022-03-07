BELTON — A ban on outdoor burning will remain in place following a vote by the Bell County Commissioners Court Monday morning.
The ban, which went into effect Saturday, was extended by Commissioners in a unanimous vote. The ban will now extend until noon on March 28 unless removed early.
Fire Marshal Chris Mahlstedt said rains seen in the county over the weekend did not do enough to help relieve drought conditions.
Last Thursday the U.S. Drought Monitor showed most of western Bell County with some level of drought. These included levels of severe and moderate drought, as well as abnormally dry conditions.
Mahlstedt said he also doesn’t see any relief coming in the next week, and anticipated the continued need for the ban.
“In the last week, we have had 45 grass fires with no rain, that is a little bit more than double what we had the week before with a little bit of rain,” Mahlstedt said. “I know we are supposed to have a little bit in the forecast but it is not much. And without the rain, the drought conditions are just going to get worse and continue to dry out.”
Commissioners put in a longer ban than originally proposed by Mahlstedt, with County Judge David Blackburn pointing out that he could end the ban early if conditions improve.
Blackburn said he planned to continue to put the burn ban as an item on the Commissioner’s agenda each week so they could keep an eye on conditions.