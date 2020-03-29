Leon Heights Elementary Principal Marcie Beck’s voice rings throughout the room.
“Good morning, Leon Heights Elementary — today is Monday, March 23, 2020,” she said, beginning that day’s morning announcements promptly at 9:15. “Please stand and join me for the pledges and the guidelines for success.”
Beck’s authoritative voice was not emanating from a speaker inside a classroom’s ceiling. Instead, the educator sat in front of her computer at home as she made her school’s morning announcements on Facebook Live.
Leon Heights students and parents have watched their principal live stream their morning announcements online for a week now while they have been doing schoolwork at home.
Beck thought it was important to carry on with the daily morning announcements to bring some sense of normalcy into a new world filled with unknowns caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The idea struck the Leon Heights principal when it became clear in-person classes would not come back after an extended spring break.
“One thing that we do each and every day is we have our morning announcements, and so I thought I can easily duplicate that and bring that to the families so that there’s still a feeling of school,” she said. “It would be just so simple, take very little time and I thought it would be a really nice way to keep all the families connected in some way.”
The announcements feature the same hallmarks students and staff were used to — the pledges, tips for a successful day, staff and student birthdays and a breathing exercise to help students collect themselves before starting class.
During Friday’s announcement, Beck told viewers about her experience sitting in on classes being conducted on Zoom, an online video conferencing app.
“There was definitely a theme in many of the Zoom meetings where we were introduced to the pets of many of our students that ranged from hedgehogs, snakes to cats and dogs,” she said, sitting in her living room. “That was really fun to step into the homes of our students, and we really appreciate those parents allowing those in-class moments to happen.”
Stephanie Covington’s two sons — Levi, 9, and Andy, 7, — attend Leon Heights Elementary. She said the morning announcements have been a great way to start their day.
“The first day that Mrs. Beck went live with the announcement, she started with the pledges and both of my boys just popped up, stood and put their hands over their hearts and started reciting everything with her,” Covington said. “They’ve really enjoyed it. Honestly, it’s been a nice kick off to the home school day. It’s what they’re used to. It’s been really, really great.”
The announcements, Covington said, have brought some sense of normalcy to their lives in the middle of a not so normal situation. The announcements enable students, parents and teachers to interact in real time online.
“My staff was so excited that I decided to do it because it gave them an opportunity through the message feature on Facebook Live to immediately say good morning and hello to their students and their parents in a way that was so simple,” Beck said. “They get so much feedback from parents and kids when they would respond to them live. They really appreciate that.”
Covington agreed.
“It’s been fun to see, because it’s a live feed, other parents hopping on and saying hello and other teachers and staff members” doing the same, the parent said.
Beck was unsure that the online morning announcements would be successful.
“You know, we often do things that we don’t know what the outcome is going to be,” she said. “Initially, it was kind of a selfish thing for me and then I would hope it would mean something and be something comforting for the kids.”
Bringing a sense of normalcy to her students’ lives has been rewarding.
“It was really humbling to get those messages back from parents saying this meant a great deal to them,” Beck said. “It was certainly worth that 5 to 10 minutes of time out of my day to do it. I feel lucky to do that.”