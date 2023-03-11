The first step toward developing a regional hiking and biking system could start as early as this August, a Temple city official said.
Phase 1 of the 6.1-mile Georgetown Railroad Trail already has been funded, and the trail would follow a defunct track from a location near Raye-Allen Elementary School on Fifth Street to South 31st Street, according to Jason Deckman, a senior planner for the city.
“The Georgetown Railroad was constructed during the early 1900s and trains ceased running the route around 2000,” Deckman said. “The city purchased the defunct railroad track with plans to create a rail-to-trail project.”
The first phase of the project has been funded through the Killeen-Temple Metropolitan Planning Organization in the amount of $2 million. That entity is responsible for establishing a comprehensive transportation planning process for the greater area around Killeen and Temple, Deckman said.
Phase 2 of the project will start at South 31st Street and continue to an area just east of Interstate 35.
Deckman said the trail could fork at the end of phase 2 with one fork connecting with Belton’s trail system and the other fork connecting with trails at Bend of the River Park and a future development being referred to as Beyond the Bend.
In phase 1, the existing rails and cross-ties will be removed and replaced with a 10-foot-wide concrete trail. Park benches will be included at regular intervals to allow breaks for hikers and cyclists.
“We also are looking into signage along the trail that promotes Temple’s rail history,” Deckman said. “We also will have lighted crosswalks on Fifth and 31st (streets) to make those busy roads safer to cross.
“We are hoping to have a construction manager in place and get this started in August, but if the design part of the project is not ready, we will push it back,” he said. “We don’t want to force it — we want a good trail.”
Deckman said construction of the first phase of the rail-to-trail project will take up to a year.
Just off Fifth Street, the Georgetown Railroad Trail will connect with the Friar’s Creek Trail that leads to Loop 363. Across 363, trails lead all the way to the Baylor Scott & White campus.
“At some point we will find a way to connect the trails over the loop, but that’s on down the line,” Deckman said.
Funding for phase 2 of the project has been applied for through the Texas Department of Transportation. That section of the trail includes the historic bridge that crosses the Leon River near I-35.
“That bridge will be a featured section of the trail,” Deckman said. “There will be an access point near the bridge near where the future trail could split. We’ve had conversations with Belton about a connection to their trail system. Someday, the trail could start at UMHB and go all the way to Temple.
“This could definitely be a big stepping stone for a regional system,” he said. “The trail will have great benefits for Temple residents. We know people are using the trail as it is. It’s not a build-it-and-they-will-come situation. They are already here. We will be building something we know people will use and appreciate.”