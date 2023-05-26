Rucks on Main — the Memorial Day weekend edition — is Saturday, and this year the event will benefit a Bell County horse therapy program for soldiers.
The cost to participate in the ruck is $40, and proceeds will go to Hoofbeats for Heroes, a program operated by Tiffany Zeitouni that uses horses to help soldiers and veterans combat post traumatic stress disorder, depression and other mental ailments.
Clients aren’t the only ones who have battled adversity: The horses used in Tiffany’s programs are donated, and most have overcome physical and mental challenges of their own.
“One of our horses, Louie, suffered a severely broken leg,” Zeitouni said. “Another horse, Fancy, was caught in a fence trying to escape a wildfire a few years ago in Bastrop. Maggie was in a kill-pen situation and was about to be sent to slaughter in Mexico before I adopted her.”
“I guess I enjoy helping others — giving people and horses a second chance. There are a lot of soldiers who have had to deal with extreme adversity. Horses, too,” she said. “That’s OK, adversity makes us who we are.”
Tiffany’s Hoofbeats for Heroes program is based at the 750-acre BLORA Ranch, located at the Belton Lake Outdoor Recreation Area at Fort Cavazos.
According to Zeitouni, the equine-assisted therapy classes usually include about eight soldiers, veterans or military family members.
“Most have PTSD, but some are dealing with depression or stress,” she said. “Some are transitioning out of the Army and are having difficulty making decisions on their own again.”
Horse-riding lessons and trail rides are open to the public at BLORA, but the equine-assisted therapy sessions are reserved for active-duty military, their families and veterans.
“Trail rides are an adventure — an escape from the hustle and bustle of daily life,” Zeitouni said. “They offer an escape to nature and a chance to embark on a new journey in life. Just getting in the saddle is huge. We’ve had people come in who were extremely afraid of horses. Now, some of those folks own their own ranches.”
During Rucks on Main, marchers fill their packs with non-perishable food items that are donated to food pantries once the 6.2 mile march is finished. Thousands of pounds of canned and packaged food items have been donated by the group over the past few years.
Following a brief program and a color-guard ceremony at Santa Fe Plaza, the march will begin at 9 a.m. From the plaza, ruckers will head to Main Street, turn left, and head north through the Jackson Park area. The route crosses Third Street on Nugent Avenue, meanders through the Historic District, then back toward downtown.
Water stations will be set up along the course, and a station where ruckers can refill water bottles and canteens will be located at the half-way mark.
Registration can be done in advance at rucksonmain.org or on Saturday morning.