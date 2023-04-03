Pam Maret Mason

Pam Maret Mason, 51, formerly of Cameron, was sentenced Thursday by state District Judge John W. Youngblood in the 20th District Court after she pleaded guilty to a first-degree felony charge of aggravated sexual assault of a child.

A 51-year-old Milam County woman was sentenced to 20 years in prison for her role in the continuous sexual abuse of a young boy.

