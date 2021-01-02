BELTON — Athletes young and old soared to new heights Friday and Saturday in the 12th annual Texas Expo Explosion at the Bell County Expo Center.
The event has grown and Jack Chapman, owner of Texas Elite Pole Vaulting in Killeen, gets a lot of help producing it, said Janet Maddux, club spokesman.
The startup drew about 70 competitors, she said, and this year there were more than 400.
“The first year, we had three runways, and now we have six,” she said.
It began as a one-day event, and starting last year has become a two-day event, she said.
This year it took two days to set up the Garth Arena for the event, she said, and required the use of 18-wheelers, tractors and forklifts. High school athletes, parents and other volunteers did all the work, she said.
“We’re all volunteers,” she said. “This is a family affair.”
For the school-age children and college students, the event is a preparation for track season, she said.
“You’ll also have a lot of these kids do this for scholarships to go to college,” she said. “Sometimes you’ll have college coaches here looking at athletes.”
Several Olympians and Olympic hopefuls came to the event, she said. Sam Kendricks, 2016 Olympic bronze medalist, was among them, although not competing. He gave a pole vaulting clinic Friday and worked as a disc jockey for the arena music on Saturday, she said.
Annie Rhodes-Johnigan of Waco jogged, skipped and stretched before pole vaulting Saturday morning. A graduate of Baylor University, married to Zach Johnigan, and training for the Olympic trials in June, she said she learned pole vaulting in Chapman’s club and jumped in the first Texas Expo Explosion when she was a freshman at Midway High School in Waco.
She was using a shorter approach on the runway, she said, and her goal for the day was from 13 feet 6 inches to 14 feet 6 inches. Her best is 15 feet 3 inches.
“It’s just kind of a warm up event, to dust off the rust,” she said. “The biggest part is speed on the runway. The faster you are the bigger pole you can get on and the higher you can jump.”
The Olympic qualifying standard is 15 feet 1 inch, and she hit that in 2019, she said.
‘I don’t feel any pressure to do that,” she said. “I hope to jump higher than that.”
One day she may go into coaching or personal training, she said.
“It’s the only time I can fly,” she said of pole vaulting. “You can soar up in the air and get closer to Jesus.”
Several of the older pole-vaulters did well in the event. Bubba Sparks, 67, of the Woodlands, won his division with a jump of 8 feet 4 inches.
“This is my first time to jump in a year,” he said. “I tore a triceps off the bone this time last year. I’ve won three world championships. This is just the start of coming back.”
He’d be happy to jump 10 feet again, he said. This is his 56th year of vaulting.
“You can do this sport the rest of your life,” he said. “So have fun.”
Gary Scheffe, 64, of the Woodlands said Sparks got him back into vaulting after a 30-year layoff. He placed first in his age group, at 9 feet 4 inches.
“It’s a good jump for me,” he said.
Jim Segroves, 67, of Biloxi, Miss. and his daughter, Julie, 14, both competed in the event. Out of the sport for 43 years, Segroves said, he lost 35 pounds so he could vault with her. He hit 8 feet 4 inches, second in his age group. Julie jumped 10 feet 10 inches in the junior high division.
“Her best is 11 feet 2 inches,” he said. “We’re trying to get her a college scholarship.”
She was the number one indoor vaulter last year, he said, as ranked by MileSplit.