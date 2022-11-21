Flu shot

A nurse prepares a flu shot at the Salvation Army in Atlanta. According to the CDC, flu costs the nation about $7 billion a year in sick days and lost productivity among working-age adults.

 AP file

Baylor Scott & White is encouraging area residents to get caught up on their vaccines, as many pediatric hospitals and clinics across the nation are experiencing a spike in viral illnesses.

jvalley@tdtnews.com